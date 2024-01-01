Barcelona whiz Yamal: Winning Euros is a dream

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal was floating after helping Spain win the Euros final last night.

Yamal becomes the youngest player to win the trophy.

He said after the 2-1 victory over England: “I’m very happy, this is a dream.

“It is the best gift I could have been given, I want to go with my family now to celebrate.

“When they tied the game, they put us under a lot of pressure, but this team, no matter what, always come back and ends up winning.

“My teammates helped me a lot and I’m very comfortable with them and very happy.”