Barcelona whiz Yamal: Winning Euros is a dream

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal was floating after helping Spain win the Euros final last night.
Yamal becomes the youngest player to win the trophy.
He said after the 2-1 victory over England: “I’m very happy, this is a dream.
“It is the best gift I could have been given, I want to go with my family now to celebrate.
“When they tied the game, they put us under a lot of pressure, but this team, no matter what, always come back and ends up winning.
“My teammates helped me a lot and I’m very comfortable with them and very happy.”