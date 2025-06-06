Barcelona whiz Yamal: Ballon d'Or? Dembele a great player, but...

Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal says he's not thinking about this year's Ballon d'Or.

Yamal, after helping Barca to a domestic Treble, is a strong candidate for the award, even at 17 years of age.

After his brace in Spain's dramatic 5-4 Nations League semifinal win against France, Yamal said: "In the end, it's a great national team, they are world-class players and they make you suffer.

"The goal in the 60th minute was very important, but they are players who make you suffer."

On the Ballon d'Or, he added: "I always tell my mother, it's better to speak on the pitch. That's what motivates me to play football, that's why I get up in the morning.

"(Ousmane) Dembélé is a great player, but we're in the final."

For many, France star Dembele is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or after helping PSG win the Champions League this season.