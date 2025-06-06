Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause

Barcelona whiz Yamal: Ballon d'Or? Dembele a great player, but...

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona whiz Yamal: Ballon d'Or? Dembele a great player, but...
Barcelona whiz Yamal: Ballon d'Or? Dembele a great player, but...LaLiga
Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal says he's not thinking about this year's Ballon d'Or.

Yamal, after helping Barca to a domestic Treble, is a strong candidate for the award, even at 17 years of age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After his brace in Spain's dramatic 5-4 Nations League semifinal win against France, Yamal said:  "In the end, it's a great national team, they are world-class players and they make you suffer.

"The goal in the 60th minute was very important, but they are players who make you suffer."

On the Ballon d'Or, he added: "I always tell my mother, it's better to speak on the pitch. That's what motivates me to play football, that's why I get up in the morning.

"(Ousmane) Dembélé is a great player, but we're in the final."

For many, France star Dembele is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or after helping PSG win the Champions League this season.

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineDembele OusmaneBarcelonaPSG
Related Articles
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Don't ask me to choose between Enrique and De la Fuente!
Why Lamine Yamal must learn from Ansu Fati's downfall as pressure mounts at Barcelona
Yamal: I wanted Barcelona deal closed; I just want to focus on pitch