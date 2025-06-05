Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Don't ask me to choose between Enrique and De la Fuente!

Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits he cannot split Luis Enrique and Luis de la Fuente.

Pedri played for PSG's Champions League winning coach Enrique for Spain before De la Fuente took charge and led La Roja to victory in last summer's Euros.

Pedri said, "The first one (De la Fuente) has always believed in me since the youth team, the second one made me debut in the national team and senior team.

"Saying who I prefer would be like choosing between my father and my mother, I can't do it."

On his ambitions of winning the Ballon d'Or, Pedri added: "I'm not a player who focuses a lot on individual titles, but I think that those with the national team count a lot for the final success, as we saw with Rodri's victory.

"(Lamine) Yamal? It's a source of pride to play with him."

