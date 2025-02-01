Barcelona welcome new Gavi contract

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Gavi has signed a new contract with Barcelona.

Barca have confirmed Gavi has committed to a new deal through to 2030.

The Blaugrana announced last night: "FC Barcelona and player Pablo Páez Gavira "Gavi" have reached an agreement on a new contract, with him remaining at the Club until June 30, 2030.

"The Blaugrana midfielder signed his new contract today, alongside FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta, First Vice President Rafa Yuste and the Club's Sporting Director, Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco". Half a life with Barça... and still a long way to go. The Andalusian has literally been with Barça for half his life.

"It was ten years ago, in 2015, when he left Real Betis to join La Masia, and since then he has grown as a Blaugrana, both personally and as a player. His first-team debut came on August 29, 2021, shortly after turning 17, and it was clear that nothing would discourage him from day one."

