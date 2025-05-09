Barcelona vs Real Madrid; Pedri vs Valverde: A midfield battle to decide ElClasico?

Top-level football clubs need midfielders who can make a difference in the centre of the pitch, and both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have several quality players in that position.

Pedri and Fede Valverde are two of them, and they represent the creativity and effort that is needed at this level. In this weekend’s ELCLASICO, they will without a doubt be key to determining the final result.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedri: The genius from the Canary Islands

Pedri has become a leader at FC Barcelona, having won over the hearts of the fans since his arrival thanks to his ability to read the game, link up with his teammates and control the rhythm of matches. His vision and maturity, despite his young age, make him one of the most promising players in world football.

This season, Pedri has played a total of 55 games, 33 of them in the league, and he has scored six goals and given seven assists in all competitions, or four goals and two assists in league play.

His defensive work deserves a mention too, as he has accumulated 232 recoveries in LALIGA EA SPORTS. That means he is the player who recovers the ball the most, not counting goalkeepers.

Pedri reaching his very best LaLiga

Fede Valverde: The Uruguayan who runs and runs

Meanwhile, Fede Valverde is the heart and soul of Real Madrid. His versatility allows him to play in multiple positions, from midfield to right-back, and his physical ability is simply astounding. With explosive acceleration, powerful finishing and unwavering commitment, the Uruguayan is one of the most complete players of his generation.

This season, Valverde has played 54 games, 32 of them in LALIGA EA SPORTS, scoring nine goals and dishing out eight assists across all competitions. Just looking at league play, he has scored six goals and provided four assists.

Defensively, Valverde has also been crucial, with his 150 recoveries key to cutting off opposition counter-attacks and winning back possession for his team. At this stage in the season, he is the Real Madrid player who recovers the most balls.

Valverde 'the heart and soul' of Real Madrid LaLiga

The importance of Pedri and Valverde in ELCLASICO

The duel between the Spanish and Uruguayan players will be one to watch in this weekend’s ELCLASICO. On one side, Pedri symbolises the positional style of Barça, while Valverde embodies the intensity and verticality of Real Madrid. Both are midfielder motors that drive their teams to glory.

It has been fascinating to see how these two talents continue to develop and make a difference to their teams. And, this Sunday, their midfield battle will be one of the most intriguing in ELCLASICO between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.