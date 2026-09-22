Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Owen questions Marcus Rashford’s mentality after Fulham draw

Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona close in

Most read on Flashscore News

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Team of the Weekend: Raphinha & Salah bag hat-tricks as Olise earns perfect 10

Kluivert and Malen out for Netherlands break, Xavi calls up Til and Meerdink

Palmer, Rashford & Rice among England withdrawals as Gibbs-White comes in

Barcelona's Raphinha backs Yamal for the Ballon d'Or: Without a doubt, Lamine has it all

Barcelona's Raphinha backs Yamal for the Ballon d'Or: Without a doubt, Lamine has it all
Barcelona's Raphinha backs Yamal for the Ballon d'Or: Without a doubt, Lamine has it allREUTERS

Raphinha has backed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year as the ceremony approaches.

Yamal produced 24 goals and 18 assists during the 2025/26 campaign, helping Barça win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup whilst also leading Spain to the World Cup title. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19-year-old is up against the world’s best in Kylian Mbappe, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and favourite Harry Kane to win the award as he hopes he can make history this year. 

Earlier this month, he said he felt he had done an "incredible" job for Barcelona and Spain and believed he had a good chance, but that the decision was ultimately up to the voters. 

Backing the youngster, Raphinha backed Yamal to lift the award after an incredible campaign for club and country. 

“Without a doubt, yes. 

“I think winning the Ballon d’Or depends on individual statistics, team honours and the magic you bring to the pitch. Charisma and all that. Those are the most important factors, and Lamine has it all,” he added. 

“Lamine has spectacular statistics, not just this past season, but the one before that as well. He’s made a spectacular start to this one. 

“(Yamal) has won two out of three titles with Barça and the World Cup with his national team.” 

He continued: “Even if I wasn’t Lamine’s teammate, given what he does on the pitch, his statistics, the titles he’s won… titles are very important.” 

In just over one month, the London Palladium will welcome the best footballers from across the globe for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony and Yamal will find out if he will become the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi to lift the award. 

Mentions
Lamine YamalRaphinhaKhvicha KvaratskheliaBarcelonaLaLigaBundesliga

Related Articles

Raphinha continues sensational start to season as Barcelona see off Sevilla

Three penalties and huge chances: Barcelona's incredible record-breaking xG display

Raphinha nets hat-trick as Barcelona decimate Racing Santander