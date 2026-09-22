Barcelona's Raphinha backs Yamal for the Ballon d'Or: Without a doubt, Lamine has it all

Raphinha has backed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year as the ceremony approaches.

Yamal produced 24 goals and 18 assists during the 2025/26 campaign, helping Barça win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup whilst also leading Spain to the World Cup title.

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The 19-year-old is up against the world’s best in Kylian Mbappe, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and favourite Harry Kane to win the award as he hopes he can make history this year.

Earlier this month, he said he felt he had done an "incredible" job for Barcelona and Spain and believed he had a good chance, but that the decision was ultimately up to the voters.

Backing the youngster, Raphinha backed Yamal to lift the award after an incredible campaign for club and country.

“Without a doubt, yes.

“I think winning the Ballon d’Or depends on individual statistics, team honours and the magic you bring to the pitch. Charisma and all that. Those are the most important factors, and Lamine has it all,” he added.

“Lamine has spectacular statistics, not just this past season, but the one before that as well. He’s made a spectacular start to this one.

“(Yamal) has won two out of three titles with Barça and the World Cup with his national team.”

He continued: “Even if I wasn’t Lamine’s teammate, given what he does on the pitch, his statistics, the titles he’s won… titles are very important.”

In just over one month, the London Palladium will welcome the best footballers from across the globe for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony and Yamal will find out if he will become the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi to lift the award.