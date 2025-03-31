Tribal Football
Barcelona, Villa target Foyth cools Villarreal exit talk
Villarreal defender Juan Foyth has dismissed interest from Barcelona.

The Argentine is being linked with Barca this season, along with Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

But Foyth told Carrusel Deportivo: "Barça's interest in me? It was a long time ago.

"Honestly, I found out about it from a photo on Twitter in which I was tagged. I saw my agents leaving the training ground. They know I like to stay out of the way until there's nothing serious, so they don't say anything to me.

"I spoke to them afterward. It never went any further, nor was there an agreement between the clubs."

