Barcelona vice-president Fort: We'll be playing at Nou Camp before end of year

Barcelona vice-president Elena Fort has announced the team are set to return to the Nou Camp this season.

Work is continuing on the stadium's refurbishment, with Fort confident of Barca playing again at the ground "by the end of the year".

"The works are following the planned program and we are on schedule," Fort told Efe. "Our first idea was to try to reach the iconic date of November 29th, when we will celebrate our 125th anniversary. It will still take a few days, but today we can say that we will have the stadium ready for play at the end of the year.

"During negotiations, we guarantee the construction company's commitment to meeting deadlines. And yes, there is a penalty if we don't deliver 60% of the finished stadium by the end of the year. It is one of the many clauses that are there and, if the time comes, we will have to apply it, but I think that time will not happen.

"When someone leaves you 1.5 billion euros (specifically it is 1.45 billion from a fund with 20 investors, led by the American banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan), the meetings are constant and there is external control from part of the financiers so that nothing deviates. In this sense the line we are following is fantastic. They are very happy and so are we."