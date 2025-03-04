Barcelona to try again for Espanyol wing-back El Hilali

Espanyol wing-back Omar El Hilali is being tracked by Barcelona.

Under the guidance of coach Manolo González, the Espanyol fullback has made great progress this season, establishing himself as a first-choice.

Sport says Barcelona are watching El Hilali this term.

The Blaugrana has plans to reinforce the right-back position for next season, with Jules Koundé currently having to play out of position to fill in.

Earlier this season, El Hilali said: "I said no to Barcelona twice. I have been a Perico since I was little, this club has always caught my attention. I didn't think twice either time. My heart is 100% Perico,"