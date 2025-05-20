Barcelona to hand Yamal coveted new shirt number

Barcelona are set to reward Lamine Yamal with a new shirt number.

The attacker will sign a new contract when he turns 18 in July and Memorabilia1899.co says the new deal will also include a new shirt number.

Yamal will be handed the coveted No10 shirt at Barca - formerly of Lionel Messi.

It means Ansu Fati will give up the number for Yamal to inherit the shirt. The Spain international currently wears the No19.

Yamal's new contract will run to 2030, with a buyout clause of €1bn.