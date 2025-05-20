Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

Barcelona to hand Yamal coveted new shirt number

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona to hand Yamal coveted new shirt number
Barcelona to hand Yamal coveted new shirt numberLaLiga
Barcelona are set to reward Lamine Yamal with a new shirt number.

The attacker will sign a new contract when he turns 18 in July and Memorabilia1899.co says the new deal will also include a new shirt number.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yamal will be handed the coveted No10 shirt at Barca - formerly of Lionel Messi.

It means Ansu Fati will give up the number for Yamal to inherit the shirt. The Spain international currently wears the No19.

Yamal's new contract will run to 2030, with a buyout clause of €1bn.

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineBarcelona
Related Articles
Yamal breaks Barcelona record in shirt sales
Barcelona president Laporta: Yamal contract agreed; we just need his signature
Espanyol coach Gonzalez blasts Yamal: Stop diving!