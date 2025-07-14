Barcelona target 17-year-old Flamengo prodigy

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing 17-year-old Flamengo wonderkid Ryan Roberto, according to a new report.

According to Globo, the LaLiga side and Ajax have made enquiries about the teenager. The 17-year-old, a right-footed left winger known for cutting inside, has yet to make his first-team debut but featured in four matches during the Copinha, Brazil's Under-20 tournament, where he scored once.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Flamengo face no urgent pressure to sell the promising star this summer. Having joined from Athletico Paranaense in 2023, the club currently owns 50% of his rights.

They have the option to purchase an additional 20% for €1.5 million (£1m/$2m) but have yet to activate it.

Roberto has also represented Brazil’s Under-17 team, but it seems likely his development will continue in his home country for now.