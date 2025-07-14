Barcelona target 17-year-old Flamengo prodigy

Tribal Football
Barcelona have expressed interest in signing 17-year-old Flamengo wonderkid Ryan Roberto, according to a new report.

According to Globo, the LaLiga side and Ajax have made enquiries about the teenager. The 17-year-old, a right-footed left winger known for cutting inside, has yet to make his first-team debut but featured in four matches during the Copinha, Brazil's Under-20 tournament, where he scored once.

However, Flamengo face no urgent pressure to sell the promising star this summer. Having joined from Athletico Paranaense in 2023, the club currently owns 50% of his rights. 

They have the option to purchase an additional 20% for €1.5 million (£1m/$2m) but have yet to activate it.

Roberto has also represented Brazil’s Under-17 team, but it seems likely his development will continue in his home country for now. 

