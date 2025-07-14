Swedish prodigy Roony Bardghji signs long-term deal with Barcelona

19-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji, from FC Copenhagen, has reached an agreement with the Catalan giants for the next four seasons.

FC Barcelona have signed Roony Bardghji, who has signed a contract with the Blaugrana until 30 June 2029. The teen, who had firm offers from Mallorca and Porto, among others, has decided to fulfil his dream of playing in Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Kuwaiti-born Swede only made six appearances last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament during a training session with Copenhagen in the 2023/24 campaign.

In total, since making his debut for the Danish first team in 2022, Bardghji has made a total of 84 appearances, scoring 15 goals and notching one assist. His potential is enormous, and the Camp Nou offices are very confident they have found a diamond.

"FC Barcelona and FC Copenhagen have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Roony Bardghji. The winger is to sign a contract with the club for four seasons until 30 June 2029," the club said in a statement.

"As a wide player, Bardghji is known for his one-on-one skills, his ability to dribble past opponents, and his effectiveness in front of goal. His presence on the right wing can, therefore, make the difference and provide more dynamism.

"During his spell for Copenhagen, he won three Danish league titles and two Danish cups, making decisive contributions for team success."

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours here.