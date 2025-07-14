Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona turning to Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza
Barcelona are preparing a move for Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza.

The Spain international is up for sale at Bayern this summer after spending part of last season on-loan with Osasuna.

Barca see the former Granada star as ideal cover for first-choice attackers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

After being rejected by Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, the Blaugrana are turning to Zaragoza as an alternative, says El Chiringuito.

And for his part, Zaragoza would jump at the chance of moving to Barca, even it means he would be strictly act as cover for the likes of Raphinha and Yamal.

 

LaLiga
