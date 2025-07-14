Tribal Football
Barcelona have announced the signing of FC Copenhagen attacker Roony Barghji.

The Swedish winger has signed a four-year contract that will keep him with the Blaugrana until June 30, 2029.

Having come through the Malmö youth system, Bardghji joined Copenhagen in 2020, making his first-team debut at just 16. In two seasons, he made 84 appearances, scoring 15 goals and one assist, contributing to three Danish championships and two national cups.

The youngster suffered an ACL injury last year, but has since proved his fitness and form over the past season in Denmark.

Bardghji will initially be registered with Julian Belletti's Barca Atletic for the new season.

