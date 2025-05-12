Barcelona superkid Yamal: Real Madrid lost their fear factor

Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal says Real Madrid have lost their fear factor.

Yamal was again superb in Barca's 4-3 win against Real Madrid at Montjuic on Sunday.

In the aftermath, he told ESPN: "It's not a good feeling when Madrid beat you. It's true that we didn't beat them last year, we suffered, and this year we gave everything to change things.

"We don't have that fear that perhaps other teams have towards them, so we gave everything. We feel we are better than any other team, and that's the mentality with which we go out onto the pitch.

"I think that's the right attitude to face them. You have to go out there convinced that you are the best and enjoy yourself, that's all."