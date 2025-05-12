Tribal Football
Barcelona legend Stoichkov uses Yamal to mock Real Madrid rivals
Barcelona legend Stoichkov uses Yamal to mock Real Madrid rivals
Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov enjoyed mocking Real Madrid rivals after yesterday's 4-3 El Clasico win.

Stoichkov paid tribute to Lamine Yamal in a social media post aimed at winding up Real Madrid fans and identities.

"The whole world saw the true Galácticos! A team that deserves to be champion! Four games, 16 goals! Long live Barça!" he declared.

Along with the message, Stoichkov posted an image of Lamine Yamal showing the number 304 with his fingers.

He accompanied that photo with three notes: "3 Barça titles, 0 Madrid titles, 4 Clásicos won by Barça."

Yamal celebrates his goals by marking the number 304 with his hands.

304 are the last digits of the postal number of your neighborhood, Rocafonda, in Mataró (08304).

 

