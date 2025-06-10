Barcelona striker Lewandowski slammed by Polish legends: Idiot!

Polish legends are slamming Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski after his bust-up with national coach Michal Probierz.

Lewandowski has quit the national team after the captaincy was removed from him by Probierz and given to the younger Piotr Zielinski, of Inter Milan.

The Barca striker has now stated he will not play for Poland while Probierz remains in charge.

"Lewandowski acted like an idiot ..." said former player Wojciech Kowalczyk.

The legendary Grzegorz Lato was even harder: "I can't imagine a player, no matter what his name is, that denigrates a coach and threatens not to play anymore until the latter is in charge. I find it unacceptable."