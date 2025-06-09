'Very hurt' - Robert Lewandwoski opens up on Poland fued

Robert Lewandowski has explained his decision to quit playing for Poland while manager Michal Probierz is in charge.

Lewandowski, 36, announced he had ‘resigned’ from international football after being stripped of his captaincy and replaced by Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski on Sunday.

The Barcelona striker has since admitted his decision is “not about the armband” and accused Probierz of “betraying” his trust.

The veteran told WP SportoweFakty: "I got a surprise call from coach Michał Probierz with the information that he had decided to take away my armband.

“I was not prepared for it at all, I was putting my children to sleep. The conversation lasted a few minutes. I didn't even have time to inform my family or talk to anyone about what had happened, because a few moments later, a message appeared on the PZPN (Poland) website. The way it was communicated to me is really surprising to me.

"I haven't been captain for a year or two. I've been wearing the armband for eleven years, and I've been playing for the national team for seventeen. It seemed to me that such matters should be handled differently.

“Especially since there's a lot of time until the next training camp. In addition, we have an important match ahead of us, and everything was communicated over the phone. It really shouldn't be like this. The coach betrayed my trust.

"However, I want to emphasize: it's not like I'm suddenly offended with the national team. Over the years, I've always given the squad everything I have. The national team has always been the most important thing to me.

“At the same time, I'm very hurt by what happened. It's not even about the decision regarding the armband, but about the way it was communicated to me."