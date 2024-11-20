Barcelona signing teenage Mali pair

Barcelona are signing young pair Ibrahim Diarra and Arouna Traoré.

The 17 year-olds belong to Academie Africa Foot in Mali.

The club announced via its official channels that the duo are on their way to Spain to join Barcelona. It is unclear if Diarra and Traoré are traveling to sign for Barcelona or if it is a trial.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona are recruiting both to their academy.

Diarra is an offensive player and plays mainly on the right wing. Traoré plays mostly as a central striker.