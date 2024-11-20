Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Barcelona signing teenage Mali pair

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona signing teenage Mali pair
Barcelona signing teenage Mali pairLaLiga
Barcelona are signing young pair Ibrahim Diarra and Arouna Traoré.

The 17 year-olds belong to Academie Africa Foot in Mali.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club announced via its official channels that the duo are on their way to Spain to join Barcelona. It is unclear if Diarra and Traoré are traveling to sign for Barcelona or if it is a trial.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona are recruiting both to their academy.

Diarra is an offensive player and plays mainly on the right wing. Traoré plays mostly as a central striker. 

Mentions
LaLigaDiarra IbrahimTraore ArounaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea, Barcelona and SPL interest arrives for Santos whiz Souza
Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi considered at Inter Miami
Malaga resigned to selling Barcelona, Real Madrid target Antonito