Barcelona secure Joan Anaya to new deal

Barcelona have secured Joan Anaya to a new deal.

The young prospect has signed a new contract to 2027.

Barca announced yesterday: "'Barcelona has reached an agreement with the player Joan Anaya for the renewal of his contract once his experience in the youth sector ends.

"In this way, the right back will be linked to the Club until 30 June 2027 and next season he will be part of Barça Atlètic.

"The Catalan footballer, who was part of Juvenil A this season, made his debut with the reserve team on 18 November 2023."

