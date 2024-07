Barcelona secure Casado to new contract

Barcelona have secured Marc Casado to a new contract.

The midfielder has penned a new deal with Barca to 2028.

Casado has been with Barca Atletic and will now be promoted to Hansi Flick's senior squad for the new season.

The wing-back was Rafa Marquez's captain for Barca Atletic last term.

However, Casado is expected to be played in his natural midfield postion at first team level.