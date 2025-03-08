Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing

Barcelona's La Liga clash with Osasuna has been called off following the death of team doctor Carles Minarri Garcia.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta informed the team in the dressing room with just 20 minutes before the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Advertisement Advertisement

"FC Barcelona is sorry to announce the sad news of the death of first team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this Saturday afternoon,” a statement from the club website read.

"As a result, the game between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed until a later date.

"The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and players wish to express their utmost sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and join them in mourning at such a difficult time."

According to numerous reports, García had spent time with the players at the team hotel and had lunch with the team but passed away before the game