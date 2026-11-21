Andreas Christensen was expected to miss the next two matches

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Saturday defenders Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia were fit to face Villarreal in their LaLiga match after recovering from injury.

French right-back Kounde has been out for around a month with an ankle issue but could return on Sunday for the league leaders against the 'Yellow Submarine'.

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Flick said Danish defender Andreas Christensen was expected to miss the next two matches and Pau Cubarsi would also be on the bench because of a hip problem.

"Jules is back, Eric is back. Two players more, one and a half out, it's the situation," Flick told reporters.

"When you look around Europe's big leagues, the clubs have all the same problems.

"It's about the load they have; we try to manage it in the right way, and hopefully we're doing a great job."

Garcia, who has become a regular starter under Flick, recently returned from a hamstring problem.

Flick said Barcelona would try to find a way to help Danish defender Christensen stay fit.

The former Chelsea centre-back has been plagued by injury during his career and suffered a calf problem this week in training.

"For me, when he's fit, he's one of the best central defenders, and this is what we have to see," said Flick.

"We have to help him to maybe to increase a little bit physically... and this is our job."

Christensen's absences Flashscore

Barcelona head to Azerbaijan in midweek to face Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Flick said he would not complain about the long trip.

"This is part of our job; I think it's also a privilege," added the coach.

"We are fighting for a title in LaLiga and also fighting for a title in the Champions League, and this is a privilege."