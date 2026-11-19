Barcelona are back in LaLiga action at home to Villarreal on November 22.

The defending Spanish champions headed into the final international break of 2026 on the back of a 2-1 win away at Atletico Madrid and a three-point lead at the top of the rankings over Real Madrid.

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However, international duty has served up a few injury concerns for Hansi Flick, with Frenkie de Jong now joining Dani Olmo and Rodri on the list of injury absentees.

All three are set to miss out on the visit of Villarreal - but Jules Kounde and Pau Cubarsi should be involved - after a joint return to training.

Kounde was not included in France's camp due to a ankle problem and Cubarsi was forced off in Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League loss to England.

A call on their readiness to start will be made in the next 48 hours and Kounde is expected to be named on the bench with Eric Garcia or Brian Farinas covering at right-back.