Barcelona release official statement over Pedri injury

Barcelona have released an official statement over Pedri's injury suffered with Spain at the Euros.

Barca have confirmed the midfielder has a sprained knee and it's understood he will be missing for six-to-eight weeks.

The Blaugrana announced today: "The tests carried out this morning at the Joan Gamper Sports City have confirmed that the first team player Pedri suffers an internal lateral sprain of his left knee. It is low and his evolution will determine his availability."

The injury was suffered against Germany, when he was clattered by former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Pedri has since accepted an apology from the German.

