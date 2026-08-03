Barcelona reject chance to sign Frenkie de Jong injury cover

Barcelona will not step into the summer transfer market to replace Frenkie ⁠de Jong for the start of the 2026/27 ‌LaLiga season.

The Dutch international will miss the opening few weeks of the campaign after sustaining a knee ligament injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup last month.

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Barca requested De Jong return early from his summer break to check the extent of the injury and tests confirmed a tear - with sources close to the club indicating Hansi Flick is furious over how De Jong was handled in the La Oranje camp.

The defending Spanish champions will now activate their option to claim compensation as part of the FIFA's Club Protection Scheme.

De Jong is optimistic over a return to action in September, and due to the shortness of his absence, Flick is happy with cover options in Marc Bernal and Marc Casado.

"We always think about our team and what's best for us. At the moment, I think we have enough midfielders, and that's how it is. We'll see what happens in the coming weeks," Flick said during Barca's UK preseason camp.

Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo are all still away on their post World Cup breaks, as Fermin Lopez recovers from surgery, and the Spanish quartet will miss Barcelona's LaLiga opener against Elche on August 23rd.

Barcelona are next in action on August 8th where they face a double header of matches up against Nottingham Forest and Udinese.