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Barcelona cancel Preston friendly and cut short UK training camp

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.Action Images via Reuters

Barcelona have opted to cancel their August 3rd friendly clash with EFL Championship side Preston North End.

La Blaugrana have been training at the England national team base at St. George's Park since last week and were due to play a training game against Preston to wrap up their summer camp.

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The Catalans lost a penalty shootout to Birmingham City in their opening game of the tour, but the Preston clash has now been called off, after the English club confirmed several injury issues in their squad.

A joint call was then made to remove the match from the schedule as it would not be a competitive test for Hansi Flick's LaLiga champions.

Barcelona will instead complete a final training session and fly back to Spain a little earlier than scheduled.

Flick will then give his players a few days rest back in Spain, before a flight to Italy to take on Nottingham Forest and Udinese, followed by the Joan Gamper Trophy back in Barcelona vs. Al Ahly on August 19th.

Most of Flick's Spain internationals will be back in training ahead of that match, but their participation is unknown, on the back of an extended summer break after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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