Ex-Barcelona presidential Font: Xavi never has right support

Former Barcelona presidential Victor Font feels Xavi was let down by the club.

Xavi was sacked towards the end of last season and has since been replaced by Hansi Flick.

Xavi was on Font's ticket and he told AS: "From a results point of view, although we are excited about the Super Cup and the League that were won, it was below expectations, but greatly influenced by how he entered, by the lack of structure, by a governance model in which he knows who signs and why.

"Many signings were made despite not being a priority, such as the case of Vitor Roque. Under these circumstances it is difficult to operate and we will never know how he would have functioned in a structure like ours in which he would have been well accompanied."

On Xavi's dismissal, Font continued: "A nonsense, one more example of what the misgovernment of the institution is. What happened opened the eyes of many people. These blows of the management team do not focus only on the case of Xavi.

"We started the term very badly with terrible management of the Koeman case, another legend of the club. Messi case, another example of swerves. Many of us culés were heartbroken that day seeing how the best player in history was belittled and left through the back door. A club that is not capable of managing its legends well or creating the conditions for the best to work at the club. More than thirty talented people have left, including managers and executives, who have not been replaced."