Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Liverpool to hijack Man Utd and Arsenal's bid for Gyokeres as Nunez prepares to leave
Partey's departure from Arsenal confirmed as Arteta finds replacement in Norgaard

Barcelona president Laporta takes aim at Real Madrid mega spending

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona president Laporta takes aim at Real Madrid mega spending
Barcelona president Laporta takes aim at Real Madrid mega spendingLaLiga
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has enjoyed a dig at eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Barca finished last season with a domestic Treble, winning the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa, while Real ended the campaign trophyless.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Laporta declared: "We have a profoundly different approach and spirit. They embody a sense of power, while we carry forward a strong identity.

"Each defends what they believe in. Our rivalry is born out of mutual respect and institutional pride. Our basis is youth development, we cultivate talents that emerge from within.

"They, on the other hand, operate more through the market, rarely producing their own players. This makes us proud of who we are. We are more than just a club." 

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Mascherano on Mastantuono: Real Madrid have signed an incredible player
Real Madrid hero Guti blasts Barcelona superkid Yamal: Do it in Ibiza - not with Spain!
Raphinha beats Yamal and Mbappe to win LaLiga best player award