Barcelona president Laporta takes aim at Real Madrid mega spending

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has enjoyed a dig at eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Barca finished last season with a domestic Treble, winning the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa, while Real ended the campaign trophyless.

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Laporta declared: "We have a profoundly different approach and spirit. They embody a sense of power, while we carry forward a strong identity.

"Each defends what they believe in. Our rivalry is born out of mutual respect and institutional pride. Our basis is youth development, we cultivate talents that emerge from within.

"They, on the other hand, operate more through the market, rarely producing their own players. This makes us proud of who we are. We are more than just a club."