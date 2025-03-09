Barcelona president Laporta offers more detail on passing of team doctor Garcia

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered more detail on the passing of senior team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia on Saturday.

Barca's game with Osasuna was called off after Garcia's passing during the day at the team hotel.

"A man very much loved by everyone passed away this afternoon during the team's gathering at the hotel," Laporta told Barcelona's official website. "As you can imagine, the players, the coaching staff, the coach, everyone was very sad.

"There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was a very beloved person. We all loved him. He travelled to every match to take care of the players, the coaching staff, anyone. He never said no to anyone. It is very sad what happened.

"It has left us devastated, in a state of shock, because it was so sudden. We got in touch with his mother and his wife to offer our condolences and support. We wanted them to know immediately. Carles leaves behind two children. His wife, as you can imagine, was also deeply affected."

On the decision not to play, Laporta insists it was the right call.

"This must make us strong in moments of sorrow and pain," he said. "I believe the best decision was to request a postponement.

"We immediately contacted the president of La Liga to explain the situation. He understood perfectly. We received the utmost understanding from Osasuna. I want to express my gratitude to them."