Barcelona president Laporta: Flick doesn't seek excuses, he'll work with what he has

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits they're delighted with new coach Hansi Flick's instant impact.

Barca are top of the table with three wins from the opening three LaLiga games of the season.

Laporta said today: "We are very happy with the coach we have, he speaks clearly and directly and we have a winning mentality. We are happy with the squad we have and we are proud of the presence and impact of La Masia.

"Our priority was to bring Dani Olmo, Deco had told us this time and time again. And then take the step, in which Hansi Flick has a lot of merit, of putting players from our youth academy in the first team. We are excited about the start of the season and we do not want excessive euphoria.

"We demand from Flick work, professionalism, that he be a coach who lives day to day with intensity, who offers us a football that we like. And he has laid the foundations for the objectives to be met, although we have nothing concrete set in terms of titles.

"Flick does not look for excuses and makes do with what he has. He is demanding, after the City friendly I asked him if he was happy and he said no, that we had only pressed for seventy minutes. He has given us the new impetus that we needed."