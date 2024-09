Barcelona defender Dominguez full of pride after debut

Barcelona defender Sergi Dominguez is full of pride being a first teamer.

The teen made his debut in the 7-0 thumping of Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Domínguez, speaking to the club's website, stated that he has "dreamed of this day since I arrived at Barça".

"It makes me proud and I am very happy. I appreciate everything that has made this possible," he said.

"I have worked hard."