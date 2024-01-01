Barcelona striker Lewandowski: Flick very different to Xavi

Tribal Football
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski admits coach Hansi Flick's style is very difference to predecessor Xavi.

Flick boasts a 100 per cent winning LaLiga record so far this season.

And Lewandowski says: “It’s something different, you can tell.

"We didn’t have a game like this last season. As Hansi said from the beginning, he wants to create an offensive team that generates chances, scores a lot of goals and presses well.

“We have started well, sometimes we stumble and sometimes we get it right but the season is long, and many things can still happen.”

