Barcelona striker Lewandowski: Flick very different to Xavi

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski admits coach Hansi Flick's style is very difference to predecessor Xavi.
Flick boasts a 100 per cent winning LaLiga record so far this season.
And Lewandowski says: “It’s something different, you can tell.
"We didn’t have a game like this last season. As Hansi said from the beginning, he wants to create an offensive team that generates chances, scores a lot of goals and presses well.
“We have started well, sometimes we stumble and sometimes we get it right but the season is long, and many things can still happen.”