Barcelona president Laporta explains hiring Flick

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained how they decided to hire coach Hansi Flick.

Flick has been impressive in his first season in charge at Barca, having the team four points clear at the top of the table.

Laporta said at the Gala de les Estrelles yesterday: "He's done very well, he's a coach from the German school where great coaches come from.

"(Directors) Deco and Bojan looked at him and went to talk to him. I knew him and when I arrived he was a person I had already thought of, but he had signed with the German national team and I didn't want to break that commitment.

"Once we were able to talk to him, thinking it was time, Deco decided 'yes'."

Laporta added on Flick's lack of Catalan: "I think everything that is being said is good, but it is better that he doesn't speak it yet, so that he doesn't fall into some trap that they set for him...!"

