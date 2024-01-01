Barcelona president Laporta explains delaying Flick presentation

Tribal Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained delaying Hansi Flick's presentation.

The German coach was appointed by Barca over a month ago, but there is yet to be an official unveiling.

Laporta, however, insists they want Flick to settle in first before introducing him to fans and media.

He told Radio Cataluyna: "Flick is a very personable and calm man, very serious.

"He is learning the language, and we’re giving him some time. There will be a presentation before the tour to the US. For now he is just arriving.”

Barca leave for their US preseason tour on July 28.

