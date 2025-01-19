Barcelona midfielder Gavi blasted by Getafe players: Say it without covering your mouth!

Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder Gavi was blasted after last night's 1-1 draw at Getafe.

Gavi clashed with Santiago Yellu, before also being called out for taunting Getafe's players about relegation.

The Barca ace turned on Yellu in the second-half, telling him: "Who are you, who are you?"

Then, Gavi continued with his attack: "You are terrible, wake up, you are terrible."

Getafe's players were not happy and Juan Iglesias admitted on Cope: " I didn't like the fact that Gavi told us to go to Segunda Division. 

"Furthermore, he said it with his hand over his mouth and I told him that if he is old enough to tell us to go to Segunda Division, he is also old enough to do it without hiding anything."

