Barcelona prepare new contract talks for Pena

Barcelona are ready to hand Inaki Pena a new deal.

Pena has shone in the absence of injured senior goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pena has stepped up and impressed, so ending all doubts amongst Barca's management team.

Sport says Barça are considering offering him a renewal and are planning to start talks in the coming months.

Peña's contract expires in June 2025. At the moment, there have been no formal contacts.