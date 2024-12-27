Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Simeone message a special boost

Barcelona ponder move for Sao Paulo fullback Bosshardt

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona ponder move for Sao Paulo fullback Bosshardt
Barcelona ponder move for Sao Paulo fullback BosshardtLaLiga
Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt is being followed by Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca have been watching the 17 year-old this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The young left-back is yet to make his senior debut for Sao Paulo FC - but he is said to be already attracting interest from Europe.

In particular, Barcelona's sporting director Deco is showing real interest in the Brazilian.

The left-back's contract with Sao Paulo runs until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
LaLigaBosshardt NicolasBarcelonaSao PauloFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono
Agent of Barcelona midfielder De Jong reacts to SPL rumours
Ex-Barcelona academy chief Vilajoana: I don't understand Guiu leaving for Chelsea