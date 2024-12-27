Barcelona ponder move for Sao Paulo fullback Bosshardt
Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt is being followed by Barcelona.
Mundo Deportivo says Barca have been watching the 17 year-old this year.
The young left-back is yet to make his senior debut for Sao Paulo FC - but he is said to be already attracting interest from Europe.
In particular, Barcelona's sporting director Deco is showing real interest in the Brazilian.
The left-back's contract with Sao Paulo runs until the summer of 2026.