Barcelona ponder move for Sao Paulo fullback Bosshardt

Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt is being followed by Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca have been watching the 17 year-old this year.

The young left-back is yet to make his senior debut for Sao Paulo FC - but he is said to be already attracting interest from Europe.

In particular, Barcelona's sporting director Deco is showing real interest in the Brazilian.

The left-back's contract with Sao Paulo runs until the summer of 2026.