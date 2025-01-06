Barcelona midfielder Torre: I'm not satisfied

Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre admits he wants more from this season.

Torre scored and made two assists in the 4-0 Copa del Rey win at Barbastro on Saturday.

He said afterwards: "I'm happy to contribute things to the team and for the opportunity. But I have to keep going, because I'm not satisfied."

Torre is now hoping for more minutes in the Spanish Super Cup. 

"We had to go all out because these games can be complicated. We were able to get him out and resolve the situation and now we have to think about Saudi Arabia," he added.

