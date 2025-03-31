Barcelona midfielder Pedri talks Ballon d'Or and criticism: I want to prove 'em wrong

Barcelona midfielder Pedri insists he's not obsessed by the Ballon d'Or.

Indeed, the Spain international would prefer one of his Barca teammates win the title.

He told TV3: "The Ballon d'Or is far from my thoughts.

"Unless you are an exception like Rodri, it is usually won by players with great statistics in terms of goals. I would prefer to see Lamine Yamal or Raphinha win it: they have the numbers and make the difference. I am happy if we win titles."

The 22-year-old has become a pillar in Hansi Flick's system, with the coach recently calling him "the best in the world in his position".

Reflecting on the praise, Pedri said: "It's great to receive recognition, but I try to focus on improving myself. I'm only 22 and I have a lot of room to grow. The coach tells me the same thing in training.

"What could I improve on? Many things. I can lose the ball less, for example, score more goals, decide better when to speed up or slow down the game... There's always room to improve."

On receiving criticism during his career, Pedri recalled: "I've been through it all. At first, it was all praise, then came the criticism, and now the praise is back. I've seen both sides. People said I was fragile, that I had hurt myself too much...

"When you get criticised like that, it pushes you to prove people wrong. But beyond that, I just want to enjoy playing again, and now I'm doing it, after a long time without that feeling."