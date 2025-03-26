Argentina coach Scaloni: I forgive Raphinha

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni insists he has no problem with Brazil star Raphinha.

The Barcelona winger is eating humble pie today after Argentina thumped Brazil 4-1 in last night's World Cup qualifier. Going into the tie, Raphinha had been disparaging of his Argentine opponents.

Scaloni said: "I hadn't read the statements and I haven't even looked at them again. I understand the situation, it's Brazil-Argentina, but there's no need to make statements.

"I forgive Raphinha because I know he didn't do it on purpose. Argentina, with or without statements, would have played its game. I forgive him because I know he didn't want to hurt anyone.

"Let's hope that things continue like this and if things go badly, get back up. Let people enjoy this moment knowing that it won't always be like this. But I hope it lasts as long as possible."

Raphinha had spoken to World Cup winner Romario on his YouTube channel ahead of the tie.

"We will play against Argentina, our biggest rival. Now, thank God, without Messi, will we beat them?" asked Romario.

Raphinha answered: "We will beat them, without a doubt. On and off the pitch, if necessary."

Romario asked again: "Are you going to try to score a goal against Argentina?"

The Barcelona winger replied: "Yes, with everything." T

he two then ended the conversation with Romario asking: "F*** them?"

Raphinha then replied: "F*** them."