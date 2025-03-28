Barcelona great Rivaldo slams Raphinha: If you talk like that, you can't do nothing on the pitch!

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona great Rivaldo has slammed Raphinha after his Brazil flop this week.

Raphinha was mocked by Argentina fans and some players after Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat.

Going into the tie, Barcelona attacker Raphinha had declared: "We will beat them on and also off the pitch if necessary."

However, Argentina blew Brazil away on the night, leaving Raphinha with egg on his face.

In response, Rivaldo told Betfair: "He should have had fire in his eyes and run over these guys to avoid missing a historic opportunity like a 4-1 win against Argentina.

"You can't make a statement like that and then do nothing on the pitch. He should have said it would be a difficult game, not that they would run over them. He made that statement but he didn't do anything with the ball."

