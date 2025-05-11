Real Madrid’s Mbappe joins Messi and Suarez in LaLiga's elite ranks

Kylian Mbappe has become the third player to score at least three times in a LaLiga Clasico in the 21st century.

Though Real Madrid bowed 4-3 to Barcelona in Sunday’s showdown at Camp Nou, the France international joined Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the classic’s hallowed ranks.

While Argentina great Messi scored a treble on two occasion, Uruguay legend Suarez achieved that once during his time with Blaugrana.

Mbappe also becomes the first player to do so for Real Madrid since Chile great Ivan Zamorano since January 1995.