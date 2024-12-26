Barcelona midfielder Casado: We must find way to correct our errors

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado says they must use the winter break to consider where things have gone wrong in recent weeks.

Barca surrendered the LaLiga leadership to Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

Casado said, "I think this gives us something to think about. And I think the important thing is, above all, to correct these errors that have killed us a bit in these last few league games and to know what we are doing wrong in order to be able to change it.

"Both individually and as a whole team we have things to improve and personally I would say that I must improve my scoring. Sometimes my teammates even joke that I never score a goal. Hopefully in 2025 I will get one."

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Casado also spoke of partnering Pedri in Barca's midfield.

He added,  "It's clear that Pedri is a world-class player. I think he's one of the best in his position and he shows it in every game. He makes my job on the pitch much easier. Playing with him makes everything easier. And I'm very happy to be able to share the midfield with him."

