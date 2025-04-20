Barcelona matchwinner Raphinha: A comeback beyond my wildest dreams

Raphinha played down his heroics for Barcelona after yesterday's win against Celta Vigo.

Barca came from 3-1 down to triumph 4-3 at Montjuic, with Raphinha converting a 98th minute penalty for the winner. It was one of two goals Raphinha struck on the night.

"The hero isn't me, it's the team," he said afterwards. "Scoring 50 goals with this team, in less than three years, is something very special for me.

"Honestly, even in my wildest dreams, I would never have imagined it would be possible to come back. But to achieve this is truly extraordinary."

With two goals and an assist, Raphinha brings his total this season in all competitions to 35 goals and 23 assists, making him the most decisive player in Europe ahead of Mohamed Salah.