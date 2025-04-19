‘I love him’ - Hansi Flick hails Barcelona match winner Raphinha

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has heaped praise on match winner Raphinha after their dramatic 4-3 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Barcelona came from 3-1 down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 at the Camp Nou, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

Raphinha, 28, scored the winner in the 98th minute, his second of the game, from the spot, sending Vicente Guaita the wrong way.

Speaking to DAZN (h/t Mundo Deportivo) after the game, Flick was full of praise for the in-form Brazilian as his side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

“When you win games like this, it is something you enjoy,” said Flick.

“It was not a surprise to suffer so much. They are a great team and they have a great coach. We had already warned them about it in the press conference.

“Raphinha is very important, I love him, like the other players, but he is a leader, he always has that positive thinking that he manages to pass on to the rest of his teammates.”