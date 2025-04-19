Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski picked up an injury as his side came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Gavi in the 78th minute after picking up what appeared to be hamstring injury.

Thankfully for the veteran striker, Raphinha’s 98th minute penalty secured a vital three points for Barcelona, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

Lewandowski, who has scored an impressive 40 goals in 48 games across all competitions, will now undergo an assessment to help figure out the extent of his injury.

Speaking to the press after the game, Flick refused to speculate on just how back it could be for the Polish star.

“Lewandowski will have an MRI tomorrow. We have to wait for the results. Then we’ll know more about his injury,” he said.