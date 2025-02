Barcelona have decided not to raise the buyout clause in Pau Cubarsi's new contract.

This week, the teenage defender has signed a new deal to 2029.

However, Sport says Cubarsi's new agreement retains his original €500m buyout clause.

The 18 year-old has been an ever-present for Barca this season.

Cubarsi has played 36 games so far this term.