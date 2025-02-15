Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

Barcelona attacker Fermin learns of January offers

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Fermin learns of January offers
Barcelona attacker Fermin learns of January offersLaLiga
Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez has confirmed he had offers to leave over January.

It broke last week that Manchester United and Arsenal had attempted to sign Fermin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he told Sport: "Since I joined the first team, Deco has always had faith in me.

"I wasn't aware of the offers because I knew I wanted to be here, but it is comforting that the club didn't want to listen to them and wanted me here, in the new project."

Fermin has five goals and provided as many assists in 24 games this season.

Mentions
LaLigaLopez FerminBarcelonaArsenalManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona's Deco reveals Man Utd star Rashford was “not a priority”
Newcastle striker Isak welcomes new interest from Barcelona
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji