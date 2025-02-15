Barcelona attacker Fermin learns of January offers

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez has confirmed he had offers to leave over January.

It broke last week that Manchester United and Arsenal had attempted to sign Fermin.

And he told Sport: "Since I joined the first team, Deco has always had faith in me.

"I wasn't aware of the offers because I knew I wanted to be here, but it is comforting that the club didn't want to listen to them and wanted me here, in the new project."

Fermin has five goals and provided as many assists in 24 games this season.