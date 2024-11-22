Barcelona leave Pena hanging over new contract plans

Barcelona are yet to make a move over Inaki Pena's contract.

The goalkeeper has performed superbly in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the German's season-ending knee injury.

Pena is on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

And Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona will not make a decision on Peña's future until after the season.

Barca management feel they need to prioritise other players' contracts, in addition they want to see how Ter Stegen recovers and what happens with veteran keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Previous reports have claimed that Barcelona already want to extend the Pole's deal into next season.